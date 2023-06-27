Death Rate in Spain Up by 10% From Pre-Pandemic Levels - Statistics Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The death rate in Spain increased by 10.6% in 2022 compared to the levels registered in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic, with diseases of the circulatory system being the leading cause of fatalities, the National Statistics Institute said on Tuesday.

"Compared to 2019 (the year before the pandemic), 44,430 more deaths were recorded in 2022 (an increase of 10.6%).

By gender, the increase was 9.9% for men and 11.4% for women," the institute said in a statement.

The group of diseases of the circulatory system remains the leading cause of death in 2022, accounting for 26%, followed by tumors with 24.8% and respiratory diseases with 9.3%, the statement read.

In total, Spain registered 463,133 deaths in 2022, an increase of 12,389 compared to the previous year, the institute added.