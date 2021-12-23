UrduPoint.com

Death Rate Increases In Russia Amid Pandemic, Demographic Problem Persists - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Mortality rate in Russia is increasing amid the COVID-19 pandemic and demographic problems are being aggravated, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"An increase in mortality is observed. In this regard, one of the most important problems, one of the most important tasks that we face ” the demography ” is aggravating.

From a humanitarian point of view and from a geopolitical point of view, the population of 146 million is totally insufficient for such a vast territory. And from an economic point of view, there are not enough workers," Putin said during an annual end-of-year press conference.

The president added that there were now over 81 million people of working age in Russia.

"We must significantly increase this (figure) by 2024-2030. This is one of the factors of economic growth," he explained.

