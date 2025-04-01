Death Toll 21 In India Firework Factory Blast: Officials
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2025 | 11:30 PM
Ahmedabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) An explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in western India left 21 people dead and several others injured on Tuesday, officials said.
The fiery blast sent chunks of rock, metal and body parts flying far from the factory complex in the town of Deesa in Gujarat state.
"There was a huge blast in the factory causing the concrete roof to collapse," government spokesman Rishikesh Patel told reporters, confirming many deaths and injuries.
"The number of people killed in the incident at the firecracker unit now stands at 21," police officer C. L. Solanki said.
Top district government official Mihir Patel said that the "explosion was so powerful that body parts of some victims were found scattered in a farm 200-300 metres away.
"
The families of the victims lived on the factory premises, Patel said, which was operating without a licence.
Authorities have launched a probe into the incident.
Fireworks are hugely popular in India, particularly during the Hindu festival of Diwali, as well as for use during wedding celebrations.
Explosions are common in firecracker workshops, with owners often disregarding basic safety requirements.
Last year, 11 people died in a firework factory explosion in the central state of Madhya Pradesh.
In 2019, at least 18 people were killed in a similar explosion in Punjab state, and another 10 were killed the same year in Uttar Pradesh.
Recent Stories
El-Sisi, Trump discuss regional mediation efforts in phone call
European Parliament approves aid package for Egypt, Jordan
European Commission plans to expand Europol’s role
EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to counter digital crime
UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm Al Quwain on passing of his mot ..
National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency medical cases in Q1 2025
European Commission President: 'Together, we will always defend Europe against U ..
Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF
408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA
Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
UAQ Ruler receives condolences on passing of his Mother
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719
More Stories From World
-
Death toll 21 in India firework factory blast: officials30 seconds ago
-
Samarkand Summit to mark historic milestone in Central Asia-EU Relations: Uzbek president21 minutes ago
-
Last US soldier who went missing in Lithuania found dead: US army1 hour ago
-
Digging for box office gold, 'A Minecraft Movie' hits cinemas2 hours ago
-
Thailand rescue dogs double as emotional support3 hours ago
-
UN says has seen no blockage of aid to Myanmar quake victims3 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan sign historic treaty for regional cooperation, mutual prosperity4 hours ago
-
Haaland ruled out for up to seven weeks: Man City boss Guardiola4 hours ago
-
Myanmar holds minute of silence for more than 2,000 quake dead6 hours ago
-
Facing US tariffs, Canadians hunt for business in Europe7 hours ago
-
Three things on Australia's former Russian tennis star Daria Kasatkina7 hours ago
-
Facing US tariffs, Canadians hunt for business in Europe7 hours ago