Death toll 21 in India firework factory blast: officials

Ahmedabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) An explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in western India left 21 people dead and several others injured on Tuesday, officials said.

The fiery blast sent chunks of rock, metal and body parts flying far from the factory complex in the town of Deesa in Gujarat state.

"There was a huge blast in the factory causing the concrete roof to collapse," government spokesman Rishikesh Patel told reporters, confirming many deaths and injuries.

"The number of people killed in the incident at the firecracker unit now stands at 21," police officer C. L. Solanki said.

Top district government official Mihir Patel said that the "explosion was so powerful that body parts of some victims were found scattered in a farm 200-300 metres away.

"

The families of the victims lived on the factory premises, Patel said, which was operating without a licence.

Authorities have launched a probe into the incident.

Fireworks are hugely popular in India, particularly during the Hindu festival of Diwali, as well as for use during wedding celebrations.

Explosions are common in firecracker workshops, with owners often disregarding basic safety requirements.

Last year, 11 people died in a firework factory explosion in the central state of Madhya Pradesh.

In 2019, at least 18 people were killed in a similar explosion in Punjab state, and another 10 were killed the same year in Uttar Pradesh.