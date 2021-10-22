MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The death toll following an explosion and a fire that hit the Elastic plant in Russia's Ryazan region increased to 15, a spokesman for the ministry of emergency situations told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the spokesman said that the accident killed 12 people.

"The bodies of three more people were found, the total number increased to 15 people," the spokesman said.