Death Toll After Explosion in Mosque in Afghanistan Rises to 12 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) At least 12 people, including an imam, died following an explosion that rocked a mosque in Afghanistan's Kabul province during a Friday prayer, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported, citing the police.

Earlier in the day, the broadcaster reported that four people died and 20 others suffered injuries in the incident.

The blast occurred in the Shakar Dara district of the province on the second day of the three-day Eid ceasefire between the Taliban movement and the Afghan government.