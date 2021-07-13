Death Toll After Fire at Iraqi Hospital Reaches 60 - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The death toll from a fire at a COVID-19 hospital ward in Iraq's Nasiriyah has increased to 60, and approximately 100 others got injured, a source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"According to the latest information, 60 people became victims of the fire, while 30 bodies were completely charred.

About 100 people received burns and other injuries in the fire," the source said.

Authorities expect a further increase in casualties as the operation to retrieve bodies from the burning hospital building continues.

According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by an oxygen tank explosion.