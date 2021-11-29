UrduPoint.com

Death Toll After Hurricane In Istanbul Rises To 4

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:57 PM

At least four people were killed and 19 others suffered injuries after a hurricane hit Istanbul on Monday, the governor's office said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) At least four people were killed and 19 others suffered injuries after a hurricane hit Istanbul on Monday, the governor's office said.

"According to the Department of Emergency Situations and Natural Disasters, as a result of the strong wind that began in Istanbul, four people were killed and 19 were injured, three of them in serious condition," the office said.

