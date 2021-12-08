Death Toll After Indian Military Helicopter Crash Rises to 4 - Local Police Sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The death toll after a military helicopter crash in India on Wednesday increased to 4, sources from the Tamil Nadu police told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, sources said that two people died and three people suffered injuries. In total, there were nine people aboard the helicopter. According to sources, Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat is likely to be among the injured.