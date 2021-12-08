UrduPoint.com

Death Toll After Indian Military Helicopter Crash Rises To 4 - Local Police Sources

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 02:42 PM

Death Toll After Indian Military Helicopter Crash Rises to 4 - Local Police Sources

The death toll after a military helicopter crash in India on Wednesday increased to 4, sources from the Tamil Nadu police told Sputnik

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The death toll after a military helicopter crash in India on Wednesday increased to 4, sources from the Tamil Nadu police told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, sources said that two people died and three people suffered injuries. In total, there were nine people aboard the helicopter. According to sources, Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat is likely to be among the injured.

Related Topics

India Injured Police Died From Bipin Rawat

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Test batsman Abid Ali shares his lunc ..

Pakistan’s Test batsman Abid Ali shares his lunch with cat

9 minutes ago
 Baltic Power Grid to Be Completely Disconnected Fr ..

Baltic Power Grid to Be Completely Disconnected From Russia by 2025 - Vilnius

32 seconds ago
 Tree plantation drive to be launched in Nawabshah

Tree plantation drive to be launched in Nawabshah

33 seconds ago
 Cummins savours 'dream start' as England slump to ..

Cummins savours 'dream start' as England slump to 147 all out

35 seconds ago
 Japan Stresses Importance of Alliance With US on 8 ..

Japan Stresses Importance of Alliance With US on 80th Pearl Harbor Anniversary - ..

38 seconds ago
 Police inspector shot dead at Khar

Police inspector shot dead at Khar

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.