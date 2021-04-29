Death Toll Among Kyrgyz Citizens in Conflict on Border With Tajikistan Rises to 3

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The death toll among Kyrgyz citizens in the conflict on the border with Tajikistan increased to three people, including a 13-year-old girl, the republic's health ministry told Sputnik.

"At 23.

30 [17:30 GMT], the total number of victims of the incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border reached 51. A total of three deaths were registered: two cases in the Batken regional hospital, one death in the Leilek district of the Batken region ” a girl, born in 2008, died on the way to the hospital," the ministry's spokesperson said.