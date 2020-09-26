UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll Climbs To 23 From Ukraine Military Plane Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 02:39 PM

Death toll climbs to 23 from Ukraine military plane crash

The death toll climbed to 23 on Saturday from the crash of a Ukrainian air force plane carrying mostly cadets in the east of the country, emergency services said

Kiev (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :The death toll climbed to 23 on Saturday from the crash of a Ukrainian air force plane carrying mostly cadets in the east of the country, emergency services said.

The Antonov-26 transport plane was carrying 20 cadets and seven crew when it crashed late Friday two kilometres (about one mile) from the Chuguiv military air base near the city of Kharkiv.

One more body was found under the charred remains of the plane early Saturday, the emergency services said, bringing the number of victims to 23. Two people were also injured.

"The search for two more people continues," the services said in a statement.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Ukraine's SBU security service said it was a training flight but the cadets of the Kharkiv National Air Force University were not involved in piloting the plane.

It said in a statement that according to the initial information the officer who was piloting reported the failure of one of the engines, and seven minutes later the plane hit the ground.

Ukraine's Defence Minister Andriy Taran said "the plane likely caught the ground with its wing" and caught fire after that.

"The flight recorder is now in the plane, after analysing the information that is recorded there, it will be possible to draw conclusions," the defence ministry quoted Taran as saying.

The body of the plane burst into flames on landing and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze after an hour.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who earlier described the crash as a "terrible tragedy", is due in the Kharkiv region on Saturday.

The region, which borders Russia in the northeast, has declared Saturday a day of mourning.

Many grieving Ukrainians mourned the victims of the tragedy on social media.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the cadets, officers, and crew killed and injured in the An-26 plane crash," US embassy in Ukraine wrote on Facebook.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Defence Minister Ukraine Russia Social Media Facebook Kharkiv From

Recent Stories

MoF participates in 5th Framework Working Group me ..

10 minutes ago

Security arrangements finalize for Chehlum: Kabir ..

45 seconds ago

MoHAP calls for strengthening strategic partnershi ..

10 minutes ago

Russia's Vector Center to Release 2 Variants of CO ..

46 seconds ago

Ukraine's State Emergency Service Says One of An-2 ..

48 seconds ago

Rangers arrest two street criminals

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.