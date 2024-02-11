Open Menu

Death Toll Climbs To 35 In Tuesday's Landslide In Philippines, With 77 Missing

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2024 | 12:50 PM

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) The death toll in a massive landslide that crashed into villages in Davao de Oro province in southern Philippines has climbed to 35 from 27, with 77 others remaining missing, authorities said on Sunday.

The Maco municipal government said 32 have been rescued from the landslide, which occurred Tuesday night near a mining site in Maco town and buried several houses and vehicles, including two buses that ferry miners of the site.

Search and retrieval operations have been continuing to find the missing villagers buried under mud, rocks and trees that rolled down from mountainside.

