Death Toll Climbs To 43 In Philippines Cyclone, 7 Still Missing

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Death toll from the cyclone Agaton in the Philippines has climbed to 43 with seven people still missing, the country's disaster management authority said on Wednesday

The tropical depression, internationally known as Megi, claimed most of the lives in the Visayas and Davao regions, the Philippines' National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in a statement to the daily Phil Star.

The cyclone caused rain, floods and landslides, affecting people who were evacuated to safer places, and damaging infrastructure on a large scale.

Around eight people were injured during the cyclone.

Nearly 16,800 metric tons of agricultural products have also been affected by the cyclone.

Injured Davao Philippines From Depression

