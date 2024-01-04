Open Menu

Death Toll Climbs To 78 In Japan Earthquake, 51 Still Missing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Death toll climbs to 78 in Japan earthquake, 51 still missing

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The death toll in Japan due to massive earthquakes climbed to 78 on Thursday, local media said.

Whereabouts of at least 51 others remain unknown and have been declared “unaccounted for,” Tokyo-based Kyodo news reported.

Central Japan has been hit by many earthquakes since Monday afternoon with magnitudes as strong as 7.6, causing widespread devastations, as many areas are yet disconnected.

Japan has been hit by around 600 tremors since Monday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in the Noto region facing the Sea of Japan.

Ishikawa province is the hardest-hit where most of the deaths were reported and saw massive destruction of buildings, mostly in Wajima city where people are reportedly still under the rubble.

Thousands of households are without electricity.

Japan has deployed thousands of soldiers in search and rescue operations while bad weather also affected the post-earthquake operations.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida emphasized an “all-out effort” to save “as many lives as possible during the first 72 hours of the disaster.”

His government is mulling to grant around 4 billion Yen ($28 million) in response to the disaster.

More forces were deployed for search and rescue efforts, while number of evacuated people in Ishikawa province rose to around 34,000, while some 110,000 households in Ishikawa, Toyama and Niigata provinces are still without water.

Related Topics

Weather Earthquake Electricity Water Toyama Niigata Japan Media Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-mai ..

LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-maintainable

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Youni ..

Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis city, as ground battles int ..

12 hours ago
 Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

12 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on socia ..

Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on social media

14 hours ago
Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident ..

Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident in Kulgam

14 hours ago
 At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Sol ..

At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Soleimani’s mausoleum in Iran

14 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ker ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kerman

14 hours ago
 PML-N leader calls for level playing field before ..

PML-N leader calls for level playing field before upcoming election

14 hours ago
 India in control after wickets tumble in 2nd Test

India in control after wickets tumble in 2nd Test

14 hours ago
 LUH ensures quality treatment despite increasing p ..

LUH ensures quality treatment despite increasing patients numbers: MS

14 hours ago

More Stories From World