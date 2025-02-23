Open Menu

Death Toll Doubles To Six In Peru Food Court Roof Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2025 | 09:20 AM

Death toll doubles to six in Peru food court roof collapse

Lima, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) At least six people were killed and 78 injured after the roof of a food court at a busy shopping center collapsed in northern Peru, authorities said Saturday, as the death toll from the accident doubled.

Firefighters and police continued to hunt for survivors in the debris of the collapse, which occurred on Friday evening at the Real Plaza shopping complex in Trujillo, the country's third-largest city about 500 kilometers (310 miles) north of the capital Lima.

Dozens of families were in the food court when the roof fell, according to local media.

Defense Minister Walter Astudillo updated the death toll from three to six and said the number of injured had increased to 78, according to state media Andina.

Forty-eight of the injured were hospitalized, three in serious condition, he added.

Ten of the injured were children, local government health official Anibal Morillo said earlier.

The cause of the accident remains unknown.

Shopping complex director Garlet Rodriguez said the food court roof had been installed in 2017 and passed an inspection last September.

"I'm just here, help!" cried one of the victims according to footage and images shared on social media.

Interior Minister Juan Jose Santivanez estimated the collapsed roof area was 700 to 800 square meters (7500 to 8600 square feet).

According to the Regional Emergency Operations Center, the collapse occurred at 8:41 pm, but was only reported about half an hour later.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2025

1 minute ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2025

59 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed crowns winners of 25th WTA Du ..

Latifa bint Mohammed crowns winners of 25th WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Champions ..

8 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 34th Abu Dha ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

8 hours ago
 Arab Parliament approves document supporting resil ..

Arab Parliament approves document supporting resilience of Palestinian People

9 hours ago
 Dubai Games Day Three: Four teams qualify for Batt ..

Dubai Games Day Three: Four teams qualify for Battle of Cities final

9 hours ago
New polio vaccination campaign begins in Gaza targ ..

New polio vaccination campaign begins in Gaza targeting 600,000 children

9 hours ago
 Tim Merlier sprints to back-to-back wins at UAE To ..

Tim Merlier sprints to back-to-back wins at UAE Tour 2025

10 hours ago
 Intriguing ties at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Champion ..

Intriguing ties at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid to honour Arab Hope Makers tom ..

Mohammed bin Rashid to honour Arab Hope Makers tomorrow

10 hours ago
 Arab Parliament for Child elects President, VPs

Arab Parliament for Child elects President, VPs

11 hours ago
 Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of ..

Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of Abu Dhabi International Arabia ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World