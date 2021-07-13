UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll Following Fire At Iraqi Hospital Increases To 92 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Death Toll Following Fire at Iraqi Hospital Increases to 92 - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The death toll from a fire at a COVID-19 hospital ward in Iraq's Dhi Qar province reached 92 on Tuesday, the Al-Forat broadcaster reported, citing regional health authorities.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that 64 people died and approximately 100 more suffered injuries during the tragedy in the Al-Hussein hospital in the Nasiriyah city.

Health authorities expect a further increase in casualties as some injured patients are in critical condition.

According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by an oxygen tank explosion.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Iraq Died Tank From

Recent Stories

Spain Urges Cuba to Accelerate Reforms Amid Nation ..

11 minutes ago

China becomes biggest exporter of medical equipmen ..

11 minutes ago

Rs 1200 subsidy being given to farmers on each bag ..

11 minutes ago

RPO kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive

11 minutes ago

FESCO issues shutdown programme

16 minutes ago

Fakhar Imam stresses production of high quality se ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.