Death Toll Following Fire at Iraqi Hospital Increases to 92 - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The death toll from a fire at a COVID-19 hospital ward in Iraq's Dhi Qar province reached 92 on Tuesday, the Al-Forat broadcaster reported, citing regional health authorities.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that 64 people died and approximately 100 more suffered injuries during the tragedy in the Al-Hussein hospital in the Nasiriyah city.

Health authorities expect a further increase in casualties as some injured patients are in critical condition.

According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by an oxygen tank explosion.