Death Toll From 2019-nCoV Coronavirus Outpaces That of MERS Outbreak

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The death toll from the recent 2019-nCoV coronavirus outbreak has surpassed the one from the 2012 middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS-CoV) outbreak, according to the statistics.

As of now, the number of deaths from the 2019-nCoV coronavirus is 908 people. On Sunday, the recent outbreak's death toll surpassed the one from the Severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (SARS-CoV), which has taken the lives of 774 people.

MERS-CoV was discovered in 2012, in Saudi Arabia. Since then there have been 2494 confirmed cases, 858 of them fatal.

The last known case was reported in January.

At the same time, specialists from China and the World Health Organization (WHO) say that SARS and MERS coronaviruses have much higher mortality rates than the most recent strain, being 9.56 percent, 34.4 percent, and 2.2 percent respectively.

The unknown type of pneumonia was first detected in Wuhan in December. Chinese experts later tentatively determined that this was a new strain of the coronavirus, currently being labeled as 2019-nCoV or Novel Coronavirus. On Sunday, China temporarily named it Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia.