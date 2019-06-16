UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Acute Encephalitis Rises To 83 In Indian Bihar - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) The number of children, who died as a result of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) in Indian Bihar state, has risen to 83, local media reported on Sunday.

Previous reports said that at least 50 children had died.

According to The Times of India, heatwave and high humidity have become the main causes of the AES outbreak.

Health experts expect the situation to aggravate further until rainfall takes place.

Over 100 children are currently undergoing treatment at local hospitals.

The temperature in Bihar exceeds 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), which is some 5 degrees above normal. According to the Patna Meteorological Center, the heatwave will continue in a number of districts of Bihar until Tuesday.

