Death Toll From Adulterated Alcohol Poisoning In Northern Iran Rises To 17 - Prosecutor

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 09:03 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The death toll from poisoning with adulterated alcohol in the Iranian province of Alborz has risen to 17, Hossein Fazeli Harikandi, the province's prosecutor general, said on Friday.

"The number of people who have applied to the hospitals of Karaj with poisoning caused by the use of alcoholic beverages containing methanol since June 13 is 191 people ... Considering the death of two more people who were in serious condition, 17 people have died to this day... At the moment only four people are in the hospital, two of them are being artificially ventilated," Harikandi was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Tasnim.

He added that nine people have been arrested on charges of producing and distributing poisonous alcoholic beverages. The poisonings occurred in different areas of the Iranian city of Karaj.

On Wednesday, Harikandi said 15 people died and 180 were hospitalized after consuming poisonous alcohol in Alborz. Authorities seized 6,500 liters of alcohol from a factory before it was sealed.

