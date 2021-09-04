UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Aerial Shooting Incidents By Taliban In Kabul Rises To 17 - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) The death toll from incidents of shooting in the air by the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) in Kabul has increased to 17, while 41 others were injured, a hospital source told Sputnik on Saturday.

Previous reports indicated that four people were killed and seven others were injured as a result of the incidents. The Islamist movement claimed they were shooting to celebrate the capture of defiant Panjshir province ” something denied by the resistance forces. The group's leadership, however, called on the militants to stop firing in light of growing concerns among Afghans.

