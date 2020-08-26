Death toll from Afghan flash floods climbs to 100: ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The death toll from flash floods that swept through an Afghan city climbed to 100 Wednesday, officials said, as rescue workers searched for survivors in the rubble of collapsed houses

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The death toll from flash floods that swept through an Afghan city climbed to 100 Wednesday, officials said, as rescue workers searched for survivors in the rubble of collapsed houses.

Afghanistan's disaster management ministry said another 100 people had been injured and nearly 500 houses destroyed when torrential overnight rains fuelled floods that ravaged the city of Charikar, north of the capital Kabul.