Death Toll From Aleppo Building Collapse Surpasses Dozen People - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2023 | 05:10 AM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) The death toll from the residential building collapse in the Syrian city of Aleppo has reached 17, an informed source in Aleppo Governorate told Sputnik.

On Sunday, a five-story residential building collapsed in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood of Aleppo.

Syrian media reported that at least 10 people, including a child, were killed, while three other people were injured.

"The number of victims in the collapse of a residential building in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood has increased to 17 people. Two people were injured, one is missing," an informed source told Sputnik.

According to the source, a total of seven families lived in the residential building, which collapsed due to water leakage into the foundation.

Rescue work is expected to continue on Monday.

