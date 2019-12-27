Death Toll From Almaty Jet Crash Rises to 14 People, 35 Left Injured - City Administration

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The number of people, who died as a result of the Friday plane crash near the Kazakh city of Almaty, has risen to 14, with 35 more people having been injured in the incident, the city administration said.

Earlier in the day, the Kazakh Interior Ministry said that nine people died and nine more were injured in the crash, which took place soon after the take-off. According to the airport of Almaty, 95 passengers and five crew members were on board the plane, which belonged to the Bek Air airline and was heading from Almaty for the capital of Nur-Sultan.

"14 people died at the site [of the crash]," the city administration said in a statement.

According to the authorities, 35 people have been transported to various medical facilities. The list of injured people includes eight children and five people in critical condition.

The central hospital of Almaty said that 17 injured people had been delivered to the facility.