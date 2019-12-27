UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Almaty Plane Crash Climbs To 15 - Health Official

Faizan Hashmi 55 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 11:10 AM

The death toll from the plane crash near the Kazakh city of Almaty has climbed to 15 as one of the injured persons has died in hospital, the head of the city's public health service said on Friday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The death toll from the plane crash near the Kazakh city of Almaty has climbed to 15 as one of the injured persons has died in hospital, the head of the city's public health service said on Friday.

The city administration said earlier in the day that 14 people were killed and 35 others injured in the crash of Bek Air airline's plane, which was heading from Almaty to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan with almost 100 people on board.

"Today I have information that 14 people have died on the site of the crash, and one more person has died in hospital, which means that the death toll stands at 15," Tleukhan Abildayev said at a briefing.

He also said that 66 people had been taken to hospital after the crash, 50 of them had been hospitalized, and 12 remained in grave condition.

Meanwhile, the press service of the city's airport said that 60 people had received medial assistance after the crash.

The plane crashed soon after take-off. It lost altitude and crashed into a two-story building. The activities of the airline were suspended.

