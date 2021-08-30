UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Ammo Depot Blasts In Southern Kazakhstan Rises To 15 - Emergency Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 07:30 PM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The number of casualties from explosions at an ammunition depot in Kazakhstan's Jambyl Region has increased to fifteen, the ministry for emergency situations said on Monday.

On Thursday, the Kazakh Defense Ministry said that a fire broke out at a Jambyl military unit's warehouse which led to at least ten blasts. Over 100 injured were admitted to hospitals including 49 workers of the local emergency department.

There were fourteen killed and two missing as of Sunday.

"The sappers of the defense ministry found another casualty, which is being identified. The number of those killed by the explosion in the Jambyl Region reached 15. One missing is still being searched for," the press statement read.

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev over the tragedy. The Kazakh leader ordered to posthumously award all the staff killed in the blasts.

