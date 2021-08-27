UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Ammunition Depot Blasts In Kazakhstan's South Climbs To 5 - Military

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 11:00 AM

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) SULTAN, August 27 (Sputnik) - The death toll from a series of explosions at an ammunition warehouse in Kazakhstan's southern Jambyl region climbed to five, the defense ministry said on Friday.

On Thursday, a fire broke out at a military unit's warehouse, where engineering ammunition was stored, resulting in at least 10 explosions. As of Friday morning, 28 victims remained in hospitals, the death toll stood at four. A criminal probe into violation of the rules for handling weapons was launched.

Residents of nearby settlements were evacuated.

"It was established that one more soldier of the military unit in Jambyl region, where the fire broke out, died. Erkin Nadirbekov, born in 1992, was the chief of the fire brigade ... who directly supervised the effort to extinguish the fire at the engineering ammunition depot. He died on the scene after the explosion. He was listed among servicemen whose whereabouts were not established as of the morning of August 27," the Kazakh Defense Ministry said in a statement.

