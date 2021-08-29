UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Ammunition Depot Blasts In Kazakhstan Rises To 14 - Emergencies Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 08:50 PM

Death Toll From Ammunition Depot Blasts in Kazakhstan Rises to 14 - Emergencies Ministry

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The number of people who were killed in the recent ammunition depot explosions in Kazakhstan's southern Jambyl region has increased to 14, the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Sunday.

On Thursday, a fire broke out at a Jambyl military warehouse, where engineering ammunition was stored, resulting in at least 10 explosions. A criminal probe into violation of the rules for handling weapons has been launched. Before the update, the toll of casualties counted 13 people killed and three others missing.

"The death toll from the explosions in the Jambyl region has reached 14 people. Combat engineers of the Defense Ministry found the body of another person, whose identity is being established. The search for the missing two people continues," the ministry's press service said.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed orders to posthumously award soldiers, rescuers, firefighters and a prosecutor who were killed in the explosions.

Related Topics

Fire Kazakhstan Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café ..

Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café at Department of Health – A ..

53 minutes ago
 Emirati women have key role to play in next 50 yea ..

Emirati women have key role to play in next 50 years: Nahyan bin Mubarak

1 hour ago
 Dubai Healthcare City, VITA join forces to deliver ..

Dubai Healthcare City, VITA join forces to deliver the first specialised, integr ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting

3 hours ago
 20,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

20,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

4 hours ago
 President Castillo takes part in marking Peru&#039 ..

President Castillo takes part in marking Peru&#039;s participation at Expo 2020 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.