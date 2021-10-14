Death Toll From Archery Attack in Norway Rises to 5 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The number of people killed by an unknown man who opened fire with arrows from a bow in a crowded place in Norway's southern town of Kongsberg has risen to five, media reported.

According to the NRK broadcaster, several people, including a police officer, have been injured in the incident.

Police say the assault was committed by a lone wolf attacker, whose motives remain unknown.