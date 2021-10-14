Death Toll From Archery Attack in Norway Rises to 5 People - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The number of people killed by an unknown man who opened fire with arrows from a bow in a crowded place in Norway's southern town of Kongsberg has risen to five, regional police spokesman Eivind Aas said.

Shortly before, the NRK broadcaster reported that five people have been killed and several more, including a police officer, have been injured in the incident.

"Unfortunately, we can confirm that five people have been killed and two more injured," Aas said at a press conference on late Wednesday.

Police say the assault was committed by a lone wolf attacker, whose motives remain unknown.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said that police were controlling the situation in Kongsberg.