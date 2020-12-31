Death Toll From Attack on Aden Airport Rises to 25, Over 100 Injured - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The number of people killed by the Wednesday deadly attack on the airport in the southern Yemeni city of Aden has risen to 25, with 110 others having been injured, Yemeni Health Minister Qasem Bihaibuh said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Aden airport was attacked as a plane carrying newly sworn-in Yemeni cabinet ministers arrived at the airport.

Previously, it was reported about 22 fatalities and over 50 injured people.

"The death toll from the attack on the Aden airport has risen to 25, 110 people are injured," the minister said, as quoted by Al Jazeera broadcaster.

A source in the province of Aden told Sputnik that the list of the injured people included a deputy minister for communications, an official of the regional government and a director of a local prison.