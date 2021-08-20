Death Toll From Attack on Convoy in Central Mali Rises to 15, 34 Left Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The number of security officers killed by the attack on a convoy in central Mali has increased to 15 people, 34 more have been injured, media reported.

On Thursday, the Malian armed forces said that its convoy had been ambushed between the villages of Nokara and Boni. At first, a car bomb exploded, then the military came under fire, the statement said, adding that 11 officers had been killed and 10 more injured.

"The new preliminary number of killed by the terrorists stands at 15, including 13 gendarmes and two soldiers of the ground forces.

34 more people have been injured, 10 of them sustained serious injuries," a military source told the Agence France-Presse news agency.

The Malian General Staff has confirmed the mentioned number of killed security officers.

The situation in Mali was destabilized in 2012 when the Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country. The conflict escalated even more over the activities of Islamists, forces loyal to former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi as well as French interference.