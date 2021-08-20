UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Attack On Convoy In Central Mali Rises To 15, 34 Left Injured - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 03:10 AM

Death Toll From Attack on Convoy in Central Mali Rises to 15, 34 Left Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The number of security officers killed by the attack on a convoy in central Mali has increased to 15 people, 34 more have been injured, media reported.

On Thursday, the Malian armed forces said that its convoy had been ambushed between the villages of Nokara and Boni. At first, a car bomb exploded, then the military came under fire, the statement said, adding that 11 officers had been killed and 10 more injured.

"The new preliminary number of killed by the terrorists stands at 15, including 13 gendarmes and two soldiers of the ground forces.

34 more people have been injured, 10 of them sustained serious injuries," a military source told the Agence France-Presse news agency.

The Malian General Staff has confirmed the mentioned number of killed security officers.

The situation in Mali was destabilized in 2012 when the Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country. The conflict escalated even more over the activities of Islamists, forces loyal to former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi as well as French interference.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Militants Car Mali Media

Recent Stories

Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss l ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss latest developments in Afghanis ..

3 hours ago
 Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar ..

Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar explosion victims

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee update procedure to enter Ab ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonn ..

Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonnes imports in dhow trade durin ..

6 hours ago
 UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer ..

UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.