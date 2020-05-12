Death Toll From Attack on Kabul Hospital Reaches 13, 15 People Injured - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The death toll from the attack on a hospital in Afghanistan's Kabul has increased to 13, and the number of injured people has grown to 15, 1TV broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing the Interior Ministry.

It was earlier reported that the attack resulted in five fatalities and four injuries.

Earlier in the day, gunmen broke into the hospital, after a suicide bombing attack was conducted at the entrance. Only some of the staffers of the hospital, supported by the Doctors Without Borders international humanitarian organization, managed to leave the building. Security forces have already neutralized all the militants.

According to the Afghan Interior Ministry, there are two newborns among those killed.

The Taliban radical movements denies being involved in the attack.