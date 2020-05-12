UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Attack On Kabul Hospital Reaches 14, 15 People Injured - Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:02 PM

Death Toll From Attack on Kabul Hospital Reaches 14, 15 People Injured - Interior Ministry

The death toll from the attack on a hospital in the Dasht-e-Barchi district in Afghanistan's Kabul has increased to 14, and the number of injured people has grown to 15, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The death toll from the attack on a hospital in the Dasht-e-Barchi district in Afghanistan's Kabul has increased to 14, and the number of injured people has grown to 15, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

Local media reported earlier in the day that the attack had resulted in 13 fatalities and 15 injuries.

Earlier in the day, gunmen broke into the hospital after a suicide bombing attack was conducted at the entrance. Only some of the staffers of the hospital, supported by the Doctors Without Borders international humanitarian organization, managed to leave the building.

Security forces have already neutralized all the militants.

According to the Afghan Interior Ministry, there are two newborns and women among those killed.

The ministry also said that the attack was over but did not specify how many people were involved in the incident.

The Taliban radical movement denies being involved in the attack.

