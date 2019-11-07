UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Attack On Mining Company's Convoy In E. Burkina Faso Up To 37 - Official

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 03:50 AM

Death Toll From Attack on Mining Company's Convoy in E. Burkina Faso Up to 37 - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) At least 37 people were killed and 60 others were injured in an attack on a convoy of the Semafo gold producer in Burkina Faso's eastern Est region, the regional governor, Saidou Sanou, said in a communique.

On Wednesday, the company said its convoy, comprising five buses that were transporting the company's employees, contractors and suppliers, came under attack on a road between Fada and the Boungou Mine site in the country's Est region.

Notably, the convoy was being guarded by military personnel when it was attacked. Earlier reports suggested that around 30 people had been killed and multiple others had been injured in the attack.

"Unfortunately, according to preliminary data, 37 civilians were killed and more than 60 sustained injuries," the communique, published by Lefaso news outlet late on Wednesday, read.

The governor condemned the attack and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

