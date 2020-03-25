UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Attack On Sikh Temple Rises To 11 - Security Source

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 02:48 PM

Death Toll From Attack on Sikh Temple Rises to 11 - Security Source

The death toll from the attack on Sikh worshipers in the capital of Afghanistan has risen to 11, a security source from Kabul's first security district told Sputnik Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The death toll from the attack on Sikh worshipers in the capital of Afghanistan has risen to 11, a security source from Kabul's first security district told Sputnik Wednesday.

One of the four attackers has been killed, the three others are still holed up in the Sikh temple where fighting is ongoing, according to the source.

Attackers broke into the place of worship, located in Kabul's Shor Bazar central district, at around 7.45 a.m. local time (03:15 GMT).

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that the Taliban had no link to the attack and did not take responsibility.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Kabul Temple From

Recent Stories

Coronavirus economics: roundup of radical policy s ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Airline Says UAE Annuls Permit for Flight ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus Cases in Russia Up by 163 to 658 Over ..

4 minutes ago

Outlaw held for looting Rs 2.8m from ATM

15 minutes ago

Five terrorists held, two bombs recovered

4 minutes ago

640 pilgrims having negative coronavirus shifts th ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.