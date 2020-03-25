Death Toll From Attack on Sikh Temple Rises to 11 - Security Source

The death toll from the attack on Sikh worshipers in the capital of Afghanistan has risen to 11, a security source from Kabul's first security district told Sputnik Wednesday

One of the four attackers has been killed, the three others are still holed up in the Sikh temple where fighting is ongoing, according to the source.

Attackers broke into the place of worship, located in Kabul's Shor Bazar central district, at around 7.45 a.m. local time (03:15 GMT).

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that the Taliban had no link to the attack and did not take responsibility.