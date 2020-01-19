Death Toll From Attack on Yemeni Army Camp in Marib Province Rises to 80 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) The death toll from a missile attack on a Yemeni army camp in the northeastern province of Marib has risen to 80 people, the privately-owned Yemeni broadcaster Belqees reported on Sunday, citing medical staff at a local hospital.

On Saturday evening, a military source told Sputnik that 24 government soldiers were killed in the missile attack that hit a barracks for draftees in Marib province.

The broadcaster cited medical personnel, who stated that the death toll has risen to 80 people, while dozens more are being treated for injuries.

The Yemeni army has accused Houthi rebels of conducting the attack, which took place on Saturday.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels for several years. A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. Despite both parties signing a peace accord in Stockholm in 2018, tensions have escalated in recent months.

The United Nations has established a mission to support the implementation of the Stockholm peace agreement and establish humanitarian corridors, although the conflict continues to rage on in the middle Eastern country.