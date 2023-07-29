Death Toll From Avalanche in Central Colombia Rises to 29 - Authorities

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) The death toll from the avalanche in the Colombian municipality of Quetame has gone up to 29, regional fire authorities inform.

The body of the last victim was recovered on Friday, bringing the total number of people killed by the avalanche to 29, captain of the local fire department Alvaro Farfan said on Twitter.

According to Farfan, the search and rescue operation is over.

Earlier this month, Farfan said that the avalanche in Quetame left 20 people dead, including five children, while six people were injured. More than 60 people were evacuated.

The avalanche affected over two dozen homes and was unleashed by heavy rains that resulted in the rise of the water level in local streams.