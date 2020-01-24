Death Toll From Bad Weather in Spain Rises to 13 People

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The number of people, who died in Spain because of the cold weather and heavy winds, has increased to 13, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Spain is currently hit by strong winds, heavy snowfall and unusually low temperatures. According to the Spanish Civil Guard, the latest victim is a 50-year-old man from Catalonia who was fishing among the rocks.

The foul weather has already killed five people in Valencia, four in Catalonia, two in Andalusia, one in Castile and Leon, and one more in Asturias. Several people remain missing.

A representative of the Catalan government called on people to exercise caution amid the bad weather. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited on Thursday Catalonia and the Balearic Islands, which were hit by the disaster.