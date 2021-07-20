Death Toll From Baghdad Market Blast Rises to 31 - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The number of people who have died as a result of the blast at a market in eastern Baghdad grew 31, Al Jazeera reported on Monday, citing security sources.

The explosion occurred in the densely populated Sadr City district.

The latest reported toll of casualties stated 25 people killed and 47 others injured.

Iraqi security services believe that the explosives were detonated by terrorists.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has ordered the resignation of the district's head of security following the deadly blast.