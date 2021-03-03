UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Balcony Railing Collapse In Bolivian University Rises To 7

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 11:10 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The number of students who died during an assembly in Bolivia's Public University of El Alto after falling from the fourth floor of the building as balcony railings collapsed has increased to seven, the university's press office said.

"The number of students killed as a result of the crash in the El Alto Public University has increased to seven, as it was confirmed by police chief commander Johnny Aguilera on Tuesday," a statement said.

The tragedy occurred on Tuesday when a group of students gathered on the fifth floor of the building before a student assembly.

For unknown reasons, a fight broke out between the students, which led to a crush on the site and the collapse of the balcony railing. A total of 11 people fell from the height of nearly 17 meters (55 feet), three of whom died on the spot and four others in a hospital. Four others were injured.

The police commander noted flagrant violations of sanitary and safety rules. University guards and participants of the fight have been summoned for questioning.

