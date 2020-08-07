Death Toll From Beirut Explosion Rises to 149 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The number of people, who have died as a result of the devastating explosion in Beirut, has increased to 149, the L'Orient-Le Jour newspaper reported on Friday.

Before that, media reported about 137 victims of the blast.

On Tuesday, a massive explosion at the port of Beirut, which affected nearly half of the city and injured more than 5,000 others. The Lebanese authorities say that the blast was linked to improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in the port.