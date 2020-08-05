UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Beirut Port Blast Rises To 135, About 5,000 Injured - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

Death Toll From Beirut Port Blast Rises to 135, About 5,000 Injured - Health Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The death toll from the devastating explosion at the port of Beirut has risen to 135, Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Lebanese Health Ministry announced that the death toll from the explosion in the port of the Lebanese capital had reached 113.

"The explosion killed 135 people, about 5,000 were injured, and dozens disappeared as a result of the explosion in Beirut," Hassan told Al Jazeera broadcaster.

