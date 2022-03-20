UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Belgian Car-Ramming Incident Rises To Six - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2022 | 06:10 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) The death toll from a car plowing into a carnival procession in the Belgian village of Strepy-Bracquegnies has risen to six, while 10 other people remain in hospitals in a serious condition, a spokesperson for the Belgian Health Ministry said on Sunday.

"According to the latest data, six people have died and ten are in hospitals in a serious condition," the spokesperson told reporters.

Another 27 people suffered minor injuries, the spokesperson added.

According to the prosecutor's office, law enforcers arrested two local residents born in 1988 and 1990, who had been in the car at the time of the accident.

The causes of the crash are still being investigated, but currently there are no signs of the incident being a terrorist attack, according to officials. The prosecutor's office opened an investigation on charges of murder.

The authorities decided to cancel the carnival. Belgian Prime Minister Alexandre de Croo and King Philippe are expected to arrive at the scene in the afternoon.

Earlier in the day, media reported that a car had rammed a crowd in the village of Strepy-Bracquegnies in Belgium's west, where people had gathered to participate in the carnival of Binche taking place in the country every year on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday preceding Ash Wednesday.

