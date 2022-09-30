Death Toll From Blast at Kabul Educational Institution Rises to 32, 40 Injured - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The death toll from an explosion at an education center in the Afghan capital has increased to 32, with 40 people left injured, the Al Jazeera broadcaster reported on Friday, citing a government source.

Earlier in the day, sources told Sputnik that the explosion occurred in the city's western district of Dashte Barchi during exams, killing four people and injuring several more. Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takkur confirmed that the explosion had occurred but did not provide any additional information.

According to sources, the explosion was caused by a drone attack.