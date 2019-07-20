Death Toll From Blast at Plant in C.China Climbs to 10 People, 19 Others Injured - Reports

(@imziishan)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The number of people killed by an explosion at a gas processing plant in China's central Henan province had grown to 10 people, while 19 others had been injured and five people were feared missing, the CCTV broadcaster reported on Saturday.

Earlier news reports said two people had been killed, while 19 others had been injured and 12 people were missing.

The blast rocked the plant in the Yima area at 05:50 p.m. local time (09:50 GMT) on Friday. According to preliminary data, the explosion and a fire occurred at one of the air separation units of the plant.

The explosion did not affect the main area where containers with hazardous substances are located. The work of the plant is completely suspended.

Rescue workers, firefighters and doctors are at the site of the incident. An investigation into the blast is underway.