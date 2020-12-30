UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Blast At Yemen's Aden Airport Rises To 10 - Local Source

Wed 30th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The number of those killed as a result of the explosion at an airport of the southern Yemeni city of Aden has grown to 10, a local source told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the source said that five people were left dead and over 20 others were injured following the heavy explosion.

According to the source, no minister of the fresh-formed Yemeni government was injured as a result of the blast.

Yemeni Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani has already accused the Shia rebel Houthi movement of conducting an attack on the airport.

A military source also suggested the explosions being caused by a missile attack carried out from the southwestern province of Taiz, which is under control of the Houthi movement.

