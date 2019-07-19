Death Toll From Blast In Kabul Rises To 6 People, 27 Others Wounded - Health Ministry
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 10:10 AM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) At least six people have been killed and 27 others sustained injuries as a bombing hit the Afghan capital of Kabul in the early hours of Friday, the Afghan Public Health Ministry's spokesman said.
"The number of those killed reaches six [people] and 27 more [people] were wounded," Wahidullah Mayar wrote on Twitter.
The blast reportedly hit the Kabul University.
Local media have reported that several students were waiting outside the building when the bombing occurred.