Death Toll From Blast in Kabul Rises to 6 People, 27 Others Wounded - Health Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) At least six people have been killed and 27 others sustained injuries as a bombing hit the Afghan capital of Kabul in the early hours of Friday, the Afghan Public Health Ministry's spokesman said.

"The number of those killed reaches six [people] and 27 more [people] were wounded," Wahidullah Mayar wrote on Twitter.

The blast reportedly hit the Kabul University.

Local media have reported that several students were waiting outside the building when the bombing occurred.