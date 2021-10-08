Death Toll From Blast in Shia Mosque in Northern Afghanistan Rises to 60 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The number of those killed in the blast in a Shia mosque in the Afghan northern province of Kunduz has risen to 60, and 107 more people sustained injuries, the Al-Jazeera broadcaster reported on Friday, citing a source in security agencies.

Earlier in the day, 50 fatalities and 140 injured people were reported.

"The number of killed in the explosion in the mosque in the Kunduz Province in northern Afghanistan has risen to 60, and 107 are injured," the source told the broadcaster.

All the victims were reported to be prayers of the mosque.

The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that special forces were deployed to the site, and an investigation was launched. Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Saeed Khosti confirmed to Sputnik that the blast did occur, but noted that the number of casualties was not known.