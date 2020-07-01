Death Toll From Blast in Tehran Clinic Rises to 19, Another 24 Injured - Medics

The death toll from the blast at a clinic in northern Tehran has risen to 19, and another 24 people sustained injuries, ambulance spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi said

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The death toll from the blast at a clinic in northern Tehran has risen to 19, and another 24 people sustained injuries, ambulance spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi said.

The blast broke out on Tuesday evening, with the emergency services reporting 13 deaths back then.

A gas leak and a fire that led to the explosion of oxygen tanks are believed to have caused the incident.

"As a result of the incident, 24 people were injured, nine of them were hospitalized, and another 15 were treated on the spot. Unfortunately, 19 people died," Khaledi said in a press release.

Separately, Tehran deputy governor Hamid Reza Goudarzi told the ISNA news agency that several people had been detained in connection with the incident, including the head of the clinic.