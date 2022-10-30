UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Blasts In Somalia's Capital Rises To 100; Over 300 Injured - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Death Toll From Blasts in Somalia's Capital Rises to 100; Over 300 Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) The death toll from two car explosions in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, has risen to 100, while over 300 others were injured, the Somali National news Agency (SONNA) reports citing Somalian President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The blasts occurred on Saturday, at the Sobe junction in Mogadishu, near the education ministry.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud visited the site of the terror attack and vowed to defeat the "radical group" responsible for the explosions, SONNA reported on Sunday.

According to Mohamud, the death toll from the blasts stands at 100, while more than 300 people were injured. The number of fatalities is likely to rise.

Related Topics

Somalia Injured Attack Education Car Mogadishu SITE Sunday From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

38 minutes ago
 RugbyU: English Premiership table

RugbyU: English Premiership table

9 hours ago
 All Blacks edge past Japan in Tokyo

All Blacks edge past Japan in Tokyo

9 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

9 hours ago
 Man City go top, Brighton hammer Chelsea on Potter ..

Man City go top, Brighton hammer Chelsea on Potter's return

9 hours ago
 EU Backs UN-Led Efforts to Keep Grain Deal Alive A ..

EU Backs UN-Led Efforts to Keep Grain Deal Alive After Russia's Suspension - Spo ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.