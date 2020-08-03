KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The car bomb explosion at a prison in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar left 29 people killed and over 50 others injured, provincial governor's spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Khogyani said that the explosion claimed 21 lives.

"At the time of the incident, 1,793 prisoners were in the prison, 1,025 were recaptured by police ... during the escape, 430 prisoners were rescued alive, some were killed and wounded .

.. So far, 29 people have been killed in the incident, including civilians, security forces and prisoners, and more than 50 others have been injured," Khogyani said in a statement, adding that eight attackers were killed.

Some of the prisoners are missing, the Nangarhar governor's spokesman added, pledging to share information about them later.

The areas is now under control of security forces and all the attackers were killed by the Afghan National Security Forces.